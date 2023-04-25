Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Entrée Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ERLFF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.99 and last traded at $0.99. Approximately 12,900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 18,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Entrée Resources from C$1.80 to C$1.95 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Entrée Resources Stock Down 1.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.82 and a beta of 1.13.

Entrée Resources Company Profile

Entrée Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and mining of gold. Its projects include Oyu Tolgoi mining and Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi. The company was founded by Cary Pinkowski on July 19, 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

