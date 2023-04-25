Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $205.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on EFX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Equifax from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Equifax from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $214.20.

NYSE:EFX opened at $200.93 on Friday. Equifax has a 52-week low of $145.98 and a 52-week high of $234.14. The company has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.49.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Equifax had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Equifax by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

