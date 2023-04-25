ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Position Increased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.07% of ESAB worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in ESAB by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of ESAB in the third quarter worth $463,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of ESAB by 171.1% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 433,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,456,000 after purchasing an additional 273,432 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ESAB by 236.2% in the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 62,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 44,201 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in ESAB by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 80,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ESAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ESAB from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ESAB from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America started coverage on ESAB in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on ESAB from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

Shares of ESAB stock opened at $59.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.64. ESAB Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.12 and a fifty-two week high of $63.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. ESAB’s payout ratio is currently 5.41%.

In other news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 1,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $93,032.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,808 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,418.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 4,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $272,165.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,576.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 1,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $93,032.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,418.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,977 shares of company stock worth $647,322. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

