Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

Stephens reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $89.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Establishment Labs currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $95.20.

ESTA opened at $73.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.70. Establishment Labs has a 1-year low of $44.03 and a 1-year high of $87.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.56, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

Establishment Labs ( NASDAQ:ESTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.16. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 422.08% and a negative net margin of 46.51%. The company had revenue of $43.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.70 million. Analysts expect that Establishment Labs will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leslie Gillin sold 3,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $254,183.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,364.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 3,244.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Establishment Labs by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA grew its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It generates income from customers in Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Motiva Ergonomix, and Motiva Ergonomix2.

