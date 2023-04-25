Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating) dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.91 and last traded at $38.91. Approximately 131 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EIFZF has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Exchange Income Stock Down 3.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.85.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified acquisition-oriented company, which engages in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through the Aerospace and Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.