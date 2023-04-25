Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) PT Lowered to $12.00

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Expensify in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Expensify in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Expensify from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Expensify presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Shares of EXFY stock opened at $8.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. Expensify has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $25.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.64. The firm has a market cap of $548.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $43.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.35 million. Expensify had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a negative return on equity of 29.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Expensify will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,442,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,731,629.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,442,003 shares in the company, valued at $33,731,629.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anuradha Muralidharan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,036,600. Company insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Expensify by 117.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Expensify during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Expensify by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Expensify in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Expensify during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

