Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,233 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.8% of Profund Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $27,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 15,000.0% in the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on XOM. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.9 %

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE XOM opened at $118.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $79.29 and a 12 month high of $119.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Stories

