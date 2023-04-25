Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,813 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.3% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $33,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.61.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $118.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.07. The company has a market cap of $479.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $79.29 and a 12 month high of $119.63.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

