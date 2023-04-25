Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,314 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FN. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Fabrinet by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Fabrinet by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 106,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,592,000 after purchasing an additional 11,840 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Fabrinet by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $781,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.33, for a total transaction of $631,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,524.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fabrinet Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $146.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Fabrinet from $132.50 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley upped their price target on Fabrinet from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fabrinet from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.43.

Fabrinet stock opened at $94.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.67 and a 200-day moving average of $120.40. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $74.57 and a 52 week high of $140.18.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $668.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.26 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 9.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.