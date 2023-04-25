Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Grows Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,541 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.2% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $28,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 318.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 95.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $118.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $79.29 and a 1 year high of $119.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.07. The stock has a market cap of $479.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XOM. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Scotiabank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.61.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

