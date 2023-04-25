Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $6.22, but opened at $6.36. Fate Therapeutics shares last traded at $6.28, with a volume of 268,330 shares.

Specifically, Director Redmile Group, Llc bought 25,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $154,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,859,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,154,714. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FATE. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Fate Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Guggenheim lowered Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wedbush lowered Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $62.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.44.

Fate Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.35. The company has a market cap of $622.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.49.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $44.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.41 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.86% and a negative net margin of 292.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Fate Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 17.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

