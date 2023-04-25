FibroGen Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 11,060 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,807% compared to the typical volume of 580 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on FGEN. William Blair upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on FibroGen from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on FibroGen from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.40.

FibroGen Price Performance

FibroGen stock opened at $16.89 on Tuesday. FibroGen has a fifty-two week low of $7.81 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.47. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $34.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.95 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 208.66% and a negative return on equity of 338.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 108.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.45) EPS. On average, analysts expect that FibroGen will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FibroGen news, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 31,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $638,097.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,774,333.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 31,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $638,097.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,774,333.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 24,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $522,059.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,535,308.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,358,203 over the last 90 days. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,090,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in FibroGen by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,395,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,799,000 after buying an additional 1,094,403 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in FibroGen by 2,689.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 928,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,869,000 after buying an additional 894,858 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 4th quarter valued at $12,641,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,887,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

Featured Articles

