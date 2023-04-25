Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $36.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.59.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FITB opened at $27.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $40.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.97.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 16.28%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, Director Gary R. Heminger purchased 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 127,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gary R. Heminger acquired 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 127,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,293.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $75,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,901,738.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,002.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 324.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 226.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3,012.9% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Stories

