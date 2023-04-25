Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Shares Down 1.5%

Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.09 and last traded at $17.09. Approximately 1,344 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 15,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.35.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FLMMF shares. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$29.50 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Filo Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.66.

Filo Mining Corp. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its activities include the exploration and development of the Filo del Sol and Tamberias properties, which are comprised of adjacent mineral titles in Chile and the San Juan province in Argentina.

