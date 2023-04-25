Financial Contrast: Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF) & Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) and Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Horizon Technology Finance and Dividend and Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Technology Finance 26.71% 12.10% 5.45% Dividend and Income Fund N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Horizon Technology Finance and Dividend and Income Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Technology Finance 1 4 1 0 2.00 Dividend and Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Horizon Technology Finance currently has a consensus target price of $11.20, indicating a potential downside of 7.28%. Given Horizon Technology Finance’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Horizon Technology Finance is more favorable than Dividend and Income Fund.

Horizon Technology Finance has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dividend and Income Fund has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Horizon Technology Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.9%. Dividend and Income Fund pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. Horizon Technology Finance pays out 155.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Horizon Technology Finance has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Horizon Technology Finance is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.8% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.0% of Dividend and Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Dividend and Income Fund shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Horizon Technology Finance and Dividend and Income Fund’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Technology Finance $79.19 million 4.33 $21.15 million $0.85 14.21 Dividend and Income Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Horizon Technology Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Dividend and Income Fund.

Summary

Horizon Technology Finance beats Dividend and Income Fund on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Horizon Technology Finance

(Get Rating)

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It is also involved in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries. The company was founded by John C. Bombara, Daniel S. Devorsetz, Robert D. Pomeroy and Gerald A. Michaud on March 16, 2010 and is headquartered in Farmington, CT.

About Dividend and Income Fund

(Get Rating)

Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Bexil Advisers LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all capitalizations. The fund also invests through closed end funds, open end funds, business development companies, exchange traded funds, and real estate investment trusts. It employs fundamental analysis with a focus on such factors as yield, financial strength, profitability, growth potential, and risks to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's 500 Composite Index. It was formerly known as Chartwell Dividend & Income Fund Inc. Dividend and Income Fund was formed on June 9, 1998 and is domiciled in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.