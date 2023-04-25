Financial Review: Cromwell Property Group (CMWCF) & Its Competitors

Cromwell Property Group (OTC:CMWCF – Get Rating) is one of 330 public companies in the “Real Estate Investment Trusts” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Cromwell Property Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Cromwell Property Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cromwell Property Group N/A N/A N/A Cromwell Property Group Competitors 11.09% 0.12% 2.15%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cromwell Property Group and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cromwell Property Group N/A N/A 6.03 Cromwell Property Group Competitors $900.64 million $160.65 million 13.38

Dividends

Cromwell Property Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Cromwell Property Group. Cromwell Property Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Cromwell Property Group pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Cromwell Property Group pays out 18.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.7% and pay out 150.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.6% of shares of all “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of shares of all “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cromwell Property Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cromwell Property Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Cromwell Property Group Competitors 2536 12458 13636 314 2.41

As a group, “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies have a potential upside of 20.74%. Given Cromwell Property Group’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cromwell Property Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Cromwell Property Group peers beat Cromwell Property Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Cromwell Property Group

Cromwell Property Group (ASX:CMW) is a diversified real estate investor and manager with operations on three continents and a global investor base. As at 30 June 2020, Cromwell had a market capitalisation of $2.4 billion, a direct property investment portfolio valued at $3.0 billion and total assets under management of $11.5 billion across Australia, New Zealand and Europe.

