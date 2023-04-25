Financial Review: YS Biopharma (YS) and Its Rivals

YS Biopharma (NASDAQ:YS – Get Rating) is one of 721 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare YS Biopharma to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares YS Biopharma and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio YS Biopharma N/A -$550,000.00 1.98 YS Biopharma Competitors $1.36 billion -$8.27 million -8.38

YS Biopharma’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than YS Biopharma. YS Biopharma is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YS Biopharma N/A 46.53% 8.78% YS Biopharma Competitors -48.76% -66.88% -1.61%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares YS Biopharma and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for YS Biopharma and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YS Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A YS Biopharma Competitors 115 593 885 15 2.50

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 250.50%. Given YS Biopharma’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe YS Biopharma has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

YS Biopharma has a beta of -0.48, suggesting that its share price is 148% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, YS Biopharma’s rivals have a beta of 0.04, suggesting that their average share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.0% of YS Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About YS Biopharma

YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing new generations of vaccines and therapeutic biologics for infectious diseases and cancer. The company operates principally in China, the United States, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates and the Philippines. YS Biopharma Co. Ltd., formerly known as Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

