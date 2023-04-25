First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

Stephens reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $24.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on FFBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Down 0.7 %

FFBC opened at $20.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.06. First Financial Bancorp. has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $26.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.00.

First Financial Bancorp. Announces Dividend

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $264.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.70 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.25%.

Insider Transactions at First Financial Bancorp.

In related news, insider Claude E. Davis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $638,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,398.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Financial Bancorp.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFBC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

