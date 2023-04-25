First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) PT Lowered to $32.00

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stephens from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FFIN. Truist Financial lowered their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of First Financial Bankshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $28.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.48. First Financial Bankshares has a 1-year low of $27.55 and a 1-year high of $47.26.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.05 per share, with a total value of $102,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 905,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,817,190.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.44 per share, with a total value of $182,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Johnny Trotter bought 3,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.05 per share, with a total value of $102,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 905,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,817,190.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 25,146 shares of company stock valued at $872,972. 4.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIN. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 14,173 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

