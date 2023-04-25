Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $22.00. The stock traded as high as $18.97 and last traded at $18.05, with a volume of 56084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.12.

FOR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Forestar Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Forestar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forestar Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Forestar Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Forestar Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Forestar Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Forestar Group during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Forestar Group by 1,065.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. 35.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forestar Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $895.86 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.62.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.32). Forestar Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $216.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that Forestar Group Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc is a residential lot development company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. The firm focuses on making investments in land acquisition and development to sell finished single-family residential lots to homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

