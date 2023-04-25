Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FWONK. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.60.

Shares of NASDAQ FWONK opened at $72.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43 and a beta of 1.09. Formula One Group has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $76.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.55.

In other Formula One Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,165.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $790,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,058 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $663,226.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $595,791.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 51,200 shares of company stock worth $1,376,825 and sold 431,031 shares worth $32,208,578. 4.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Formula One Group in the first quarter worth about $277,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Formula One Group by 2,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Formula One Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Formula One Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,481,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Formula One Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,970,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,369,000 after purchasing an additional 58,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

