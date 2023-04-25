Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fortinet in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Gallo forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fortinet’s current full-year earnings is $1.14 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fortinet’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FTNT. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Fortinet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Fortinet from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Fortinet from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

FTNT stock opened at $66.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.82. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $69.07. The firm has a market cap of $51.94 billion, a PE ratio of 62.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 6.1% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Fortinet by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $5,920,147.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,962.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 940,014 shares of company stock worth $54,381,212 in the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

