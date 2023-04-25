Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,201 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 298,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 267,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,258,000 after purchasing an additional 8,756 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 226,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,583,000 after purchasing an additional 95,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $220,119.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,847.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $220,119.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,847.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $88,697.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,234.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,648 shares of company stock worth $450,483. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fortive Trading Up 0.1 %

FTV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.92.

NYSE:FTV opened at $66.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $69.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.70. The stock has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.33%.

Fortive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

