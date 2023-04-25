Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ – Get Rating) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.55 and last traded at $5.51. 32,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 320,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

Garrett Motion Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $417.74 million, a P/E ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.51.

Garrett Motion Company Profile



Garrett Motion, Inc provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers. It offers light vehicle gasoline, light vehicle diesel and commercial vehicle turbochargers that enhance vehicle performance, fuel economy and drivability.

See Also

