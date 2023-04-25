Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 24.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Gartner by 0.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Gartner by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Gartner by 9.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $357.86.

In other news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total transaction of $112,268.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,932,293.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.53, for a total transaction of $1,540,300.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,282 shares in the company, valued at $21,954,231.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total transaction of $112,268.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,932,293.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,031 shares of company stock valued at $15,047,172 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

IT opened at $302.56 on Tuesday. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.39 and a fifty-two week high of $358.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $321.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $326.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.28.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $1.13. Gartner had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 2,645.96%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm?s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

