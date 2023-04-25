Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Genesis Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut Genesis Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Genesis Energy Stock Performance

GEL opened at $10.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -362.33 and a beta of 2.19. Genesis Energy has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $12.95.

Genesis Energy Dividend Announcement

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Genesis Energy had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $714.00 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,000.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genesis Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEL. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Genesis Energy by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Genesis Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Genesis Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Genesis Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

