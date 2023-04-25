Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Given Equal Weight Rating at Stephens

Stephens restated their equal weight rating on shares of Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $43.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $34.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.73. Glacier Bancorp has a one year low of $34.49 and a one year high of $59.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $214.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.49 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.25%.

In related news, CEO Randall M. Chesler purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.19 per share, for a total transaction of $97,975.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Randall M. Chesler purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.19 per share, with a total value of $97,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,975. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Craig A. Langel acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.21 per share, for a total transaction of $201,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 86,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,435.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 10,078 shares of company stock worth $398,897 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 19.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 10.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 246,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,089,000 after buying an additional 22,472 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 81.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 23.2% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 26,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $780,000. 70.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. Its portfolio segment of loans includes residential, commercial, and other commercial real estate, home equity, and other consumer. The firm also offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture, and consumer loans, and mortgage origination and loan servicing.

