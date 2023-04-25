Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 717 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.8% of Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ opened at $163.68 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.11 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $426.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 94.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Stories

