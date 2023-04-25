Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIK) Shares Down 1%

Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIK – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.36 and last traded at $17.50. Approximately 1,524 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 2,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.67.

Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $15.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.12.

Get Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIK – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 6.97% of Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF

The Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF (CHIK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Chinese large- and mid-cap companies in the information technology sector. The index includes A shares. CHIK was launched on Dec 7, 2018 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.