Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,642 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.20% of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RYLD. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 128.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 885,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,089,000 after buying an additional 497,268 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 24.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,302,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,011,000 after buying an additional 256,311 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 78.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 436,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,044,000 after buying an additional 191,209 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 109.3% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 201,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,000 after buying an additional 105,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter worth $2,209,000.

RYLD stock opened at $17.99 on Tuesday. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $17.35 and a 1-year high of $23.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.81.

