GoGold Resources (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Shares Down 1.7%

GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.33 and last traded at $1.34. Approximately 65,668 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 89,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on GoGold Resources from C$3.40 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

GoGold Resources Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.48.

About GoGold Resources

Gogold Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and silver. It operates through Mexico and Canada geographical segments. The company was founded on January 18, 2008 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

