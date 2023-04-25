Golden Arrow Resources (CVE:GRG) Trading Down 4%

Golden Arrow Resources Co. (CVE:GRG – Get Rating) fell 4% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 9,501 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 31,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Golden Arrow Resources Trading Down 4.0 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.12. The stock has a market cap of C$13.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 15.33, a current ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

Golden Arrow Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Golden Arrow Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and advancing of precious and base metal projects in South America. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Flecha de Oro project, Caballos Copper-Gold project, Don Bosco Copper-Gold project, Mogote Copper-Gold project, Frontera District – Potrerillos Gold-Silver project, and Yanso project located in Argentina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Arrow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Arrow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.