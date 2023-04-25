Golden Minerals (TSE:AUMN) Trading Down 3.1%

Golden Minerals (TSE:AUMN – Get Rating) shares were down 3.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 8,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 23,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Golden Minerals Stock Down 3.1 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of C$53.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

