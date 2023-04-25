Gratus Capital LLC Has $15.34 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Gratus Capital LLC raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,971 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 1.3% of Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 58,980 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 62,490 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,986,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $281.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.86. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $294.18.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Fundamental Research reduced their price target on Microsoft from $269.73 to $259.47 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.44.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.