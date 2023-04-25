Great Diamond Partners LLC Sells 456 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Great Diamond Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 10,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 51,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after buying an additional 10,510 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,026,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,621,000 after buying an additional 32,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a $156.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $140.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

