Guangzhou Automobile Group (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF – Get Rating) dropped 2.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.62. Approximately 10,100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 7,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.
Guangzhou Automobile Group Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.67.
About Guangzhou Automobile Group
Guangzhou Automobile Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of vehicles and motorcycles, and parts and components; and provision of commercial and financial services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Vehicles and Related Operations, and Others.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Guangzhou Automobile Group (GNZUF)
- Medtronic: Reversal In-Play For This High-Yield Stock
- Is it ‘Game Over’ for Roblox After Reporting March Metrics Miss?
- Is it Time to Take Profits in Chip Stocks?
- Will Stratasys Continue to be a Runaway Bride?
- Garrett Motion Inc. Skids on Results: Is it Time to Buy the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Guangzhou Automobile Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guangzhou Automobile Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.