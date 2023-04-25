Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.59. 352,029 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 413,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HARP. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.44.

Harpoon Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HARP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 212.23% and a negative return on equity of 299.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald Hunt purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Harpoon Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HARP. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,236,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 555,117 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piper Sandler & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $563,000. 65.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

