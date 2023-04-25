HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $2.50 target price on the stock.
NexTech AR Solutions Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:NEXCF opened at $0.45 on Friday. NexTech AR Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $0.61. The firm has a market cap of $49.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.80.
About NexTech AR Solutions
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NexTech AR Solutions (NEXCF)
- Medtronic: Reversal In-Play For This High-Yield Stock
- Is it ‘Game Over’ for Roblox After Reporting March Metrics Miss?
- Is it Time to Take Profits in Chip Stocks?
- Will Stratasys Continue to be a Runaway Bride?
- Garrett Motion Inc. Skids on Results: Is it Time to Buy the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for NexTech AR Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTech AR Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.