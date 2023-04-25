HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $2.50 target price on the stock.

NexTech AR Solutions Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NEXCF opened at $0.45 on Friday. NexTech AR Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $0.61. The firm has a market cap of $49.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.80.

About NexTech AR Solutions

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. engages in the development and provision of reality advertising platform. It operates through eCommerce and Technology Services segments. The eCommerce segment includes online sales channels, market places, and Direct sales through websites. The Technology Services segment involves on the provision of technology services for eCommerce, virtual events, higher education, and advertising.

