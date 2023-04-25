HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Given New $320.00 Price Target at Raymond James

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HCA. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Argus upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised HCA Healthcare from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $292.42.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $286.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.46. The company has a market cap of $79.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $164.47 and a fifty-two week high of $294.02.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,260.96%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 17.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.04%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Timothy M. Mcmanus sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.06, for a total value of $2,007,074.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,987 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,537.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total value of $1,241,170.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,392 shares in the company, valued at $8,204,893.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy M. Mcmanus sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.06, for a total transaction of $2,007,074.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,987 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,537.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,159 shares of company stock valued at $22,688,959 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $547,104,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,039,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,226,000 after buying an additional 1,734,194 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,917,000 after purchasing an additional 758,127 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,081,000 after purchasing an additional 639,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 740,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,038,000 after acquiring an additional 446,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

