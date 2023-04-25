HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Increased to $310.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $270.00 to $310.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $293.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $237.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $292.42.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $286.25 on Monday. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $164.47 and a 12-month high of $294.02. The stock has a market cap of $79.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $258.88 and a 200-day moving average of $243.46.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,260.96% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 17.31 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $738,925.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,776,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $738,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,776,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy M. Mcmanus sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.06, for a total value of $2,007,074.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,537.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,159 shares of company stock worth $22,688,959 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

