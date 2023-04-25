HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Raised to $311.00 at Credit Suisse Group

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $282.00 to $311.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $237.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $217.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded HCA Healthcare from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $292.42.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 1.8 %

HCA stock opened at $286.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.46. The stock has a market cap of $79.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $164.47 and a fifty-two week high of $294.02.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,260.96%. The firm had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.12 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 17.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 12.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other news, insider Timothy M. Mcmanus sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.06, for a total value of $2,007,074.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,537.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 16,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $4,138,519.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,157.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy M. Mcmanus sold 7,900 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.06, for a total value of $2,007,074.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,987 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,537.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,159 shares of company stock valued at $22,688,959. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of HCA Healthcare

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $547,104,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,039,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,194 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,917,000 after buying an additional 758,127 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,081,000 after acquiring an additional 639,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 152.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 740,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,038,000 after acquiring an additional 446,839 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.