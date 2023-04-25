HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

Stephens reiterated their overweight rating on shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $283.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $282.00 to $311.00 in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $293.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $237.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $292.42.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $286.25 on Friday. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $164.47 and a 12 month high of $294.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,260.96% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 17.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 12.04%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total value of $1,241,170.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,204,893.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total value of $1,241,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,204,893.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy M. Mcmanus sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.06, for a total transaction of $2,007,074.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,537.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,159 shares of company stock worth $22,688,959. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of HCA Healthcare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $547,104,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,039,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,194 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,917,000 after purchasing an additional 758,127 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 102.9% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,081,000 after purchasing an additional 639,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 740,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,038,000 after buying an additional 446,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.