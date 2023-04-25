Head to Head Comparison: TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) versus HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY)

TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC – Get Rating) and HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares TuanChe and HealthEquity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get TuanChe alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TuanChe N/A N/A N/A HealthEquity -3.03% 3.50% 2.13%

Volatility & Risk

TuanChe has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HealthEquity has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

0.2% of TuanChe shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.5% of HealthEquity shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of TuanChe shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of HealthEquity shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares TuanChe and HealthEquity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TuanChe $26.56 million 0.53 -$22.93 million N/A N/A HealthEquity $861.75 million 5.54 -$26.14 million ($0.31) -181.57

TuanChe has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HealthEquity.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for TuanChe and HealthEquity, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TuanChe 0 0 0 0 N/A HealthEquity 0 2 7 0 2.78

HealthEquity has a consensus price target of $80.91, suggesting a potential upside of 43.74%. Given HealthEquity’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HealthEquity is more favorable than TuanChe.

Summary

HealthEquity beats TuanChe on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TuanChe

(Get Rating)

TuanChe Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the operation of an omni-channel automotive marketplace. It offers auto shows, group-purchase facilitation, and virtual dealership services. The company was founded by Wei Wen and Jian Chen Sun in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About HealthEquity

(Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc. engages in the provision of technology-enabled services for healthcare and spending decisions. The company was founded by Stephen D. Neeleman on September 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, UT.

Receive News & Ratings for TuanChe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuanChe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.