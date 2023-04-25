Head-To-Head Review: Hour Loop (HOUR) & Its Rivals

Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Rating) is one of 53 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail – order houses” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Hour Loop to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hour Loop and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Hour Loop alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hour Loop $95.93 million -$1.48 million -41.00 Hour Loop Competitors $17.46 billion -$175.65 million -12.74

Hour Loop’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Hour Loop. Hour Loop is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Hour Loop has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hour Loop’s rivals have a beta of 0.92, suggesting that their average stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Hour Loop and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hour Loop -1.54% -20.18% -6.49% Hour Loop Competitors -15.20% -50.62% -10.84%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Hour Loop shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are held by institutional investors. 95.1% of Hour Loop shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.0% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Hour Loop and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hour Loop 0 1 0 0 2.00 Hour Loop Competitors 189 1167 3503 49 2.70

Hour Loop currently has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.95%. As a group, “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies have a potential upside of 54.31%. Given Hour Loop’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hour Loop has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Hour Loop rivals beat Hour Loop on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Hour Loop

(Get Rating)

Hour Loop, Inc., an online retailer, engages in e-commerce retailing in the United States. The company sells home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparel, and electronics products. It sells its products through hourloop.com, amazon.com, and walmart.com. Hour Loop, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Hour Loop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hour Loop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.