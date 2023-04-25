Head-To-Head Review: USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) & Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN)

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) and Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.6% of USANA Health Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Akanda shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of USANA Health Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of Akanda shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares USANA Health Sciences and Akanda’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio USANA Health Sciences $998.60 million 1.25 $69.35 million $3.59 18.03 Akanda $40,000.00 93.50 -$8.13 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

USANA Health Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Akanda.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for USANA Health Sciences and Akanda, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score USANA Health Sciences 1 1 0 0 1.50 Akanda 0 0 0 0 N/A

USANA Health Sciences currently has a consensus price target of $52.75, suggesting a potential downside of 18.51%. Given USANA Health Sciences’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe USANA Health Sciences is more favorable than Akanda.

Profitability

This table compares USANA Health Sciences and Akanda’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets USANA Health Sciences 6.94% 16.92% 12.15% Akanda N/A N/A N/A

Summary

USANA Health Sciences beats Akanda on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About USANA Health Sciences

(Get Rating)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. It operates under the following segments: USANA Nutritionals, USANA Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The firm’s brands include Procosa and MagneCal D. The company was founded by Myron W. Wentz in September 1992 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

About Akanda

(Get Rating)

Akanda Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis products in the United Kingdom, Lesotho, and internationally. It intends to supply cannabis based medical and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New Romney, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.