Head to Head Survey: PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) versus ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY)

ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY – Get Rating) and PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.9% of ImageWare Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.7% of PagerDuty shares are held by institutional investors. 37.7% of ImageWare Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of PagerDuty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ImageWare Systems and PagerDuty’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImageWare Systems $3.47 million 0.02 $9.28 million N/A N/A PagerDuty $370.79 million 8.02 -$128.42 million ($1.45) -22.46

Profitability

ImageWare Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PagerDuty.

This table compares ImageWare Systems and PagerDuty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImageWare Systems N/A N/A N/A PagerDuty -34.63% -43.39% -13.52%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ImageWare Systems and PagerDuty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ImageWare Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A PagerDuty 0 1 9 0 2.90

PagerDuty has a consensus target price of $34.73, indicating a potential upside of 6.66%. Given PagerDuty’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PagerDuty is more favorable than ImageWare Systems.

Volatility & Risk

ImageWare Systems has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PagerDuty has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ImageWare Systems beats PagerDuty on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ImageWare Systems

(Get Rating)

ImageWare Systems, Inc. engages in the development of mobile and cloud-based identity management solutions and the provision of patented biometric authentication solutions for the enterprise. Its digital identity solutions include the ImageWare digital identity platform, identity proofing, identity authentication, and identity management. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About PagerDuty

(Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc. operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time. The company was founded by Andrew Miklas, Baskar Puvanathasan, and Dan Alexandru Solomon in January 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

