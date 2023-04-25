Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ) Trading 6.6% Higher

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.89 and last traded at $14.91. 33,974 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 205,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.99.

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 Stock Up 6.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.75.

Get Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic acquired 6,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSAQ. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 by 468.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. RPO LLC acquired a new position in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 in the first quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the biopharma and medical technology sectors in North America or Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.