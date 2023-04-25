Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Holdings Lifted by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 176,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 45,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 74,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 41,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 101,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE HR opened at $19.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 174.73 and a beta of 0.77. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $31.81.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,127.27%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HR shares. TheStreet cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthcare Realty Trust

In other news, Director James Joseph Iv Kilroy purchased 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.02 per share, with a total value of $45,648.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,951.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Further Reading

