Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target Raised to $172.00

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HES. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hess from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Hess from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $168.94.

Hess Price Performance

Shares of Hess stock opened at $145.73 on Friday. Hess has a 52-week low of $90.34 and a 52-week high of $160.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.17 and a 200-day moving average of $139.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Hess Increases Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. Hess had a return on equity of 27.97% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hess will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $0.438 dividend. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.34%.

Insider Transactions at Hess

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $993,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,346 shares in the company, valued at $15,404,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $795,061.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,264 shares in the company, valued at $5,475,757.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,404,210.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 235,220 shares of company stock worth $33,298,936. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hess

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hess by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,783,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,047,178,000 after purchasing an additional 159,750 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Hess by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,480,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,344,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,732 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Hess by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,372,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,021,535,000 after purchasing an additional 50,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Hess by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,842,807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $854,786,000 after acquiring an additional 801,336 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

