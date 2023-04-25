Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

Stephens restated their equal weight rating on shares of Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $33.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Hilltop in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Hilltop Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HTH opened at $31.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.04. Hilltop has a twelve month low of $24.18 and a twelve month high of $34.87.

Hilltop Dividend Announcement

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. Hilltop had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $353.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hilltop will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilltop

In related news, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $1,333,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,763 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,310.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 9,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $291,542.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 600,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,438,372.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 40,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $1,333,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,558,310.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilltop

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTH. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 1,341.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 806,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,205,000 after buying an additional 750,608 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hilltop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,124,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 197.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 751,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,094,000 after buying an additional 498,672 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Hilltop by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 704,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,776,000 after buying an additional 371,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Hilltop by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,571,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,004,000 after buying an additional 291,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.